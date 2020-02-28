United States to Provide $30.4 Million to Support Democratic Elections in Ethiopia

Today, the United States and the National Elections Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) signed a memorandum of understanding for a new $30.4 million program to support the upcoming national elections. United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Sean Jones and NEBE Chairwoman Birtukan Midekssa jointly unveiled the new USAID Ethiopia Election and Political Processes […]

