Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Vice President, Chief Justice Commemorate World Leprosy Day


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday, 27th January 2018 was joined by Chief Justice, Mrs. Sophia Akufo and President of Lepers Aid, Ghana, Rev. Father Andrew Campbell to commemorate the 2019 World Leprosy day at the Weija Leprosarium in Accra. This year’s celebration was under the theme, “Ending discrimination, stigma and prejudices’. The last […]

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday, 27th January 2018 was joined by Chief Justice, Mrs. Sophia Akufo and President of Le...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/01/2019

Tchad : les bouchers formés aux règles d'hygiène

Tchad : les bouchers formés aux règles d'hygiène

Tchad : les chantiers de la douane et de la trésorerie avancent à N'Djamena Tchad : les chantiers de la douane et de la trésorerie avancent à N'Djamena 28/01/2019

Populaires

Tchad : les chantiers de la douane et de la trésorerie avancent à N'Djamena

28/01/2019

Tchad : un sultan condamné à 2 ans de prison avec sursis

28/01/2019

Tchad : démenti catégorique du procureur général dans l’affaire Hawariya

28/01/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Mali : les soldats tchadiens de l'ONU en manque de munitions et en sous-effectif
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/01/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Grosse déconvenue russe reçue par les dirigeants algériens

Grosse déconvenue russe reçue par les dirigeants algériens

Le refus de guichet : une pratique illégale de la préfecture Le refus de guichet : une pratique illégale de la préfecture 18/01/2019 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 27/01/2019 - DJASRABAYE Adolphe

Tchad : tirons le meilleur du salon de l'agriculture SAFAGRI

Tchad : tirons le meilleur du salon de l'agriculture SAFAGRI

Acquittement de Laurent Gbagbo : la Côte d’Ivoire entre euphorie et inquiétude Acquittement de Laurent Gbagbo : la Côte d’Ivoire entre euphorie et inquiétude 24/01/2019 - M. Diakhaba

REACTION - 21/01/2019 - Thomas Dietrich

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? 21/01/2019 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.