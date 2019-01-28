Vice President, Chief Justice Commemorate World Leprosy Day

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday, 27th January 2018 was joined by Chief Justice, Mrs. Sophia Akufo and President of Lepers Aid, Ghana, Rev. Father Andrew Campbell to commemorate the 2019 World Leprosy day at the Weija Leprosarium in Accra. This year’s celebration was under the theme, “Ending discrimination, stigma and prejudices’. The last […]

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday, 27th January 2018 was joined by Chief Justice, Mrs. Sophia Akufo and President of Le...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...