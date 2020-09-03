Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Video: “We have ridden” – Celebrating 10 years with Qhubeka


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Septembre 2020


The 2020 Tour de France sees NTT Pro Cyling ([NTTProCycling.com](http://www.NTTProcycling.com)) celebrate 10 years of partnership with the Qhubeka Charity. A short film celebrating this moment was shown to our riders on the eve of the race, and has since also seen some of the “behind the scenes” footage from the team in Nice added in […]

The 2020 Tour de France sees NTT Pro Cyling ([NTTProCycling.com](http://www.NTTProcycling.com)) c...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 03/09/2020

Tchad : des jeunes distribuent des masques dans les parcs de voyage à N'Djamena

Tchad : des jeunes distribuent des masques dans les parcs de voyage à N'Djamena

Tchad : des femmes découvrent les techniques de culture maraichère à Faya Tchad : des femmes découvrent les techniques de culture maraichère à Faya 03/09/2020

Populaires

Tchad : les résultats du baccalauréat ne devraient plus tarder

03/09/2020

Tchad : faux décret relayé sur Facebook, deux journalistes de la Télé Tchad libérés

03/09/2020

Tchad : "C'est le seul ministre qui a réussi à faire annuler un faux contrat de pétrole"

03/09/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense (Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense 22/08/2020 - Brahim Oguelemi

ANALYSE - 19/08/2020 - Leoncio Amada NZE

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ? Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ? 18/08/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda