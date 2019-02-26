Visiting African Development Bank Governors from West Africa laud Bank’s transformative projects

Governors representing the African Development Bank ([www.AfDB.org](http://www.afdb.org/)) West Africa region held consultative meetings with the institution’s President and senior management in Abidjan on Monday, where they took stock of the Bank’s accelerated engagement in the region. Three hundred and seventy transformative Bank projects valued at US $11.3 billion between 2010-2017 in the region,… Read more […]

Governors representing the African Development Bank ([www.AfDB.org](

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...