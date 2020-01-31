Vodacom Super Rugby Preview – Round 1

Flyhalf duel adds spice to local season opener in Durban; Kolisi leads DHL Stormers from No 8 against Hurricanes; Emirates Lions face difficult task first up in Buenos Aires. The 25th edition of Vodacom Super Rugby kicks off this weekend, starting with an exciting South African derby between the Cell C Sharks and Vodacom Bulls […]

