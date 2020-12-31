WHO works with the health and education sectors to ensure COVID-19 prevention measures are in place as schools reopen in Ethiopia

Schools in Ethiopia are reopening after nine months of closure following the confirmation of the first COVID-19 case in the country in March 2020. Since March, the disease has affected over 100 000 people, killed nearly two thousand, and disrupted normal life activities including education. However, in September 2020, the Government lifted the national state […]

