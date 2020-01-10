Alwihda Info
Wang Yi holds talks with Djibouti’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mahmoud Ali Youssouf


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Janvier 2020


On January 9, 2020, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mahmoud Ali Youssouf in Djibouti City. Wang Yi spoke highly of the development of China-Djibouti relations, and said that China is a sincere, reliable and long-term partner of Djibouti. Djibouti has taken advantage of […]

