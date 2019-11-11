Warrior ‘Flo’ calls time on Springbok career

Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok backrow forward, Francois Louw, has called time on an outstanding international career. The 34-year-old made the announcement after capping a ten-year Test journey with a winner’s medal in Saturday’s 32-12 victory over England at Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan. Louw, affectionately known as ‘Flo’, made 76 Test appearances in a […]

Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok backrow forward, Francois Louw, has called time on an outstanding international career. The ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...