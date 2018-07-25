Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Washington's risky calculation of currency war


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 25 Juillet 2018 modifié le 25 Juillet 2018 - 08:28

Trump is not a magician. He and his team can hardly magically change the world. To earn a more predominant status on the global arena, Americans need to work harder, instead of casting more votes and expecting Trump to grab it for them.


People’s Daily/Global Times

Washington's risky calculation of currency war
The term "currency war" is coming back in vogue and has become a new issue on the international arena. Last week US President Donald Trump publicly accused China of manipulating its currency. "Chinese currency is dropping like a rock," he said. Trump also lashed out at the EU, saying the latter is promoting the devaluation of the euro. But US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday during the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Buenos Aires, Argentina, that there's no chance of a currency war erupting.

Moving from a trade war to financial war would without a doubt add some extra chaos to the world economy. Can any country be certain that it will definitely emerge the winner? The whole of Chinese society has no interest in this headlong rush toward danger. The country bases its governance on the reduction of risk and uncertainty.

The biggest uncertainty in today's world is Trump. The White House's next move is probably the most uncontrollable thing.

The White House is calculating every day, fantasizing that every country is deliberately against the US. The White House and some US elites suspect that Beijing is deliberately depreciating the yuan so as to offset the negative impact of increased tariffs on Chinese imports entering the US.

A depreciating yuan would be favorable to China's exports, but also put pressure on China's capital flight, stimulate inflation and affect the market's expectation of the country's economic outlook. Why would China manipulate toward such a mixed blessing?

The renminbi's recent fast depreciation is obviously a result of multiple market factors. And among them, the trade war launched by the US is a major driving force.

The US is now dominating the global trade and financial rules. It can easily tilt the negotiating process in favor of US interests.

But Washington is replacing talks with economic wars, placing itself against the world and the rules. It is abandoning its superior position in the system and thus will find it impossible to gain more benefits from its ineffective and senseless methodology.

It will take some time for the US to realize how stupid it is behaving. The fiercer the trade war, the more damaged Washington's leadership, the less benefits that US society can accrue from the current world order.

Trump is not a magician. He and his team can hardly magically change the world. To earn a more predominant status on the global arena, Americans need to work harder, instead of casting more votes and expecting Trump to grab it for them.

Source: People’s Daily/Global Times

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 24/07/2018

Nominations polémiques au ministère de la Santé : une grève annoncée et un sit-in prévu

Nominations polémiques au ministère de la Santé : une grève annoncée et un sit-in prévu

Tchad : décret de nominations Tchad : décret de nominations 24/07/2018

Populaires

Tchad : décret de nominations

24/07/2018

Tchad : "nous refusons que le président nous traite de terroristes" (plateforme syndicale)

24/07/2018

Nominations polémiques au ministère de la Santé : une grève annoncée et un sit-in prévu

24/07/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 21/07/2018 - CHEHEM RENARD

Djibouti - Wikileaks : la France a-t-elle des prétentions territoriales en mer rouge ?

Djibouti - Wikileaks : la France a-t-elle des prétentions territoriales en mer rouge ?

Le nouvel accord de pêche Maroc-Union Européenne intègre bien le Sahara marocain Le nouvel accord de pêche Maroc-Union Européenne intègre bien le Sahara marocain 17/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 24/07/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement

Le système éducatif tchadien est assassiné Le système éducatif tchadien est assassiné 22/07/2018 - Benoudjita François

REACTION - 22/07/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique 21/07/2018 - ZEDKAM PRODUCT

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.