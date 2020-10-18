Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Why COVID-19-impacted World Food Day 2020 is the time to prioritize investments in food systems (By Wambui Gichuri)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Octobre 2020


By Wambui Gichuri, Acting Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) World Food Day 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization, but celebrations this 16 October are muted due to the coronavirus. COVID-19’s multi-sectoral impact should have governments and development institutions rethink investments… […]

By Wambui Gichuri, Acting Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Develo...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 17/10/2020

Tchad : à Ngorkosso, la CENI reçoit un appui en véhicules et groupes électrogènes

Tchad : à Ngorkosso, la CENI reçoit un appui en véhicules et groupes électrogènes

Tchad : à Mongo, le député Moussa Kadam sensibilise sur le recensement électoral Tchad : à Mongo, le député Moussa Kadam sensibilise sur le recensement électoral 17/10/2020

Populaires

Tchad : changer le drapeau national, une proposition de pré-forum

18/10/2020

Tchad : un poste de vice-président pour "suppléer le chef de l'État dans ses lourdes responsabilités" ?

18/10/2020

Tchad : vice-présidence, sénat, serment confessionnel, les propositions des pré-forums

18/10/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : au Ouaddaï, l'UNDR appelle chaque citoyen à avoir sa carte d'électeur
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 13/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Algérie - Promotion des exportations hors hydrocarbures : une priorité depuis 2003

Algérie - Promotion des exportations hors hydrocarbures : une priorité depuis 2003

L’Algérie s’ouvre à l’investissement étranger - Vers la suppression partielle de la règle des 49/51% L’Algérie s’ouvre à l’investissement étranger - Vers la suppression partielle de la règle des 49/51% 07/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 07/10/2020 - Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda