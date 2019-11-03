Women in Africa Need to Claim the Entire Continent as Their Marketplace

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (http://www.AWIEForum.org), opened in Cape Town, South Africa, 29 October 2019, with stirring calls from speakers for women to move from having conversations about economic empowerment to radical action. Keynote speaker, Dr Vera Songwe, United Nations Undersecretary General and Executive Secretary, UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA),… Read […]

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...