Women in Western Lakes Relish First-Ever Female Appointment to Traditional Court

This week, women advocates and local authorities in Western Lakes gathered to celebrate the momentous appointment of Ayor Achol Kuer, the first female in the history of Dinka culture to become a member of the traditional court of the area. “This is a result of women’s advocacy groups fighting for the 35 percent political representation […]

This week, women advocates and local authorities in Western Lakes gathered to celebrate the momentous appointment of Ayor Achol Kuer, the first female...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...