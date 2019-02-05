World Bank President said to be David Malpass, today’s announcement will be made at State of the Union by President Do nald Trump

He has long been an advocate of pro-growth policies. In this new role, he will work towards broadly shared growth in the countries that need it most. His focus is on building and expanding a robust middle class in the emerging economies, having been an advocate of female entrepreneurs in leadership role, he is a […]

He has long been an advocate of pro-growth policies. In this new role, he will work towards broadly shared growth in the countries that need it most. His focus is on building...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...