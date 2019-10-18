World Food Prize and World Hunger Fighters Foundation Launch Fellowship for Young African Agribusiness Innovators

The World Food Prize Foundation and the newly launched World Hunger Fighters Foundation are partnering to provide year-long fellowships for young African food innovators and entrepreneurs. The World Hunger Fighters Foundation will award annual Borlaug-Adesina Fellowships to young Africans to develop new technologies, champion public policy, and develop viable businesses in the field of agriculture.… […]

The World Food Prize Foundation and the newly launched World Hunger Fighters Foundati...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...