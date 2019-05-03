World Food Programme (WFP) halts distribution of super cereal while tests continue

As a precautionary measure, the World Food Programme (WFP) has temporarily halted distribution worldwide of a fortified blended food from one of its suppliers as tests continue to establish whether it is linked to outbreaks of illness in East Africa. According to medical centres and hospital records, three people died and 293 were admitted to […]

As a precautionary measure, the World Food Programme (WFP) has temporarily halted distribution worldwide of a fortified blended food from one o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...