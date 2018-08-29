









English News Xi to announce new actions, measures at China-African forum

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 29 Août 2018 modifié le 29 Août 2018 - 17:49

Xi will deliver a keynote speech during the summit's opening ceremony on the afternoon of September 3, in which he will make a comprehensive introduction to new concepts and proposals for ties between China and Africa, and announce new actions and measures on practical cooperation with Africa, focusing on industrial development, infrastructure, trade and investment, human resources development, science, educational, cultural, and health undertakings, environmental protection, and peace and security, Wang said.

By Liu Xuanzun Source: Global Times Chinese President Xi Jinping will introduce new concepts and proposals for ties between China and Africa, and announce new actions and measures on practical cooperation with Africa during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing summit September 3-4, with Chinese experts saying that China will further cultivate Africa's autonomous development capability and help boost modernization.



A media briefing hosted on Wednesday by Foreign Minister Wang Yi gave more insights on what to expect during the two-day summit.



Xi will deliver a keynote speech during the summit's opening ceremony on the afternoon of September 3, in which he will make a comprehensive introduction to new concepts and proposals for ties between China and Africa, and announce new actions and measures on practical cooperation with Africa, focusing on industrial development, infrastructure, trade and investment, human resources development, science, educational, cultural, and health undertakings, environmental protection, and peace and security, Wang said.



Song Wei, an associate research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation in Beijing, told the Global Times on Wednesday the new set of proposals and measures are likely to be "based on the actual development needs of both sides, and further combine China's development experience and African countries' development potential."



"This will further cultivate Africa's autonomous development capability and help boost Africa's modernization," she said.



Wang said that the summit is expected to build a closer community of shared future between China and Africa, connect the Belt and Road initiative to African development, lay down a path for China-Africa cooperation at a higher level and boost friendship between the two sides.



Xu Weizhong, deputy director of the Institute of West Asian and African Studies at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, told the Global Times on Wednesday that China and Africa share a similar history of being colonized and have the same goal of peaceful development.



Direct communication and cultural exchange are of importance as the Chinese and African peoples often only get information on each other via Western media, which could be twisted and not objective, Xu said.



The summit will see the signing of the Declaration of the Beijing Summit on building a closer community of shared future between China and Africa and the FOCAC Beijing Action Plan (2019-21) on September 4, Wang said.



The declaration will guide development of China-Africa relations in the next three years, Song said.



Dans la même rubrique : < > Commentary: China-Africa ties to flourish Commentary: China, Africa to strengthen ties in global affairs China- Africa industrialization cooperation has yielded fruitful results