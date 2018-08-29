Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Xi to announce new actions, measures at China-African forum


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 29 Août 2018 modifié le 29 Août 2018 - 17:49

Xi will deliver a keynote speech during the summit's opening ceremony on the afternoon of September 3, in which he will make a comprehensive introduction to new concepts and proposals for ties between China and Africa, and announce new actions and measures on practical cooperation with Africa, focusing on industrial development, infrastructure, trade and investment, human resources development, science, educational, cultural, and health undertakings, environmental protection, and peace and security, Wang said.


By Liu Xuanzun Source: Global Times

The Chinese Foreign Ministry holds a press conference on the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) 2018 Beijing Summit in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 22, 2018. Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the FOCAC 2018 Beijing Summit on September 3, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced at the press conference Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)
The Chinese Foreign Ministry holds a press conference on the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) 2018 Beijing Summit in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 22, 2018. Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the FOCAC 2018 Beijing Summit on September 3, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced at the press conference Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)
Chinese President Xi Jinping will introduce new concepts and proposals for ties between China and Africa, and announce new actions and measures on practical cooperation with Africa during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing summit September 3-4, with Chinese experts saying that China will further cultivate Africa's autonomous development capability and help boost modernization.

A media briefing hosted on Wednesday by Foreign Minister Wang Yi gave more insights on what to expect during the two-day summit.

Xi will deliver a keynote speech during the summit's opening ceremony on the afternoon of September 3, in which he will make a comprehensive introduction to new concepts and proposals for ties between China and Africa, and announce new actions and measures on practical cooperation with Africa, focusing on industrial development, infrastructure, trade and investment, human resources development, science, educational, cultural, and health undertakings, environmental protection, and peace and security, Wang said.

Song Wei, an associate research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation in Beijing, told the Global Times on Wednesday the new set of proposals and measures are likely to be "based on the actual development needs of both sides, and further combine China's development experience and African countries' development potential."

"This will further cultivate Africa's autonomous development capability and help boost Africa's modernization," she said.

Wang said that the summit is expected to build a closer community of shared future between China and Africa, connect the Belt and Road initiative to African development, lay down a path for China-Africa cooperation at a higher level and boost friendship between the two sides.

Xu Weizhong, deputy director of the Institute of West Asian and African Studies at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, told the Global Times on Wednesday that China and Africa share a similar history of being colonized and have the same goal of peaceful development. 

Direct communication and cultural exchange are of importance as the Chinese and African peoples often only get information on each other via Western media, which could be twisted and not objective, Xu said. 

The summit will see the signing of the Declaration of the Beijing Summit on building a closer community of shared future between China and Africa and the FOCAC Beijing Action Plan (2019-21) on September 4, Wang said.

The declaration will guide development of China-Africa relations in the next three years, Song said.


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mercredi 29 Août 2018 - 18:30 Commentary: China-Africa ties to flourish

Mercredi 29 Août 2018 - 17:48 Commentary: China, Africa to strengthen ties in global affairs

Mercredi 29 Août 2018 - 11:00 China- Africa industrialization cooperation has yielded fruitful results

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/08/2018

Tchad : la réforme des partis politiques contestée

Tchad : la réforme des partis politiques contestée

Tchad : ouverture de la session criminelle à N'Djamena Tchad : ouverture de la session criminelle à N'Djamena 28/08/2018

Populaires

Tchad : des bassins de rétention d'eau inquiètent la population de Badila

29/08/2018

Tchad : la CTDDH salue la libération de 4 personnes à Bol

28/08/2018

L'Angleterre ouvrira deux ambassades au Tchad et au Niger

29/08/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Intervention militaire pour protéger les intérêts du Tchad : "si nous devons le faire demain, nous allons le faire"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/08/2018 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

L’emballage : une nouvelle religion à Djibouti

L’emballage : une nouvelle religion à Djibouti

À ces alimentaires sans conscience À ces alimentaires sans conscience 07/08/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

ANALYSE - 22/08/2018 -

Idriss Déby renforce ses troupes au Nord du Tchad, le CCSMR grelotte

Idriss Déby renforce ses troupes au Nord du Tchad, le CCSMR grelotte

La lutte contre la criminalité transnationale organisée est une affaire de tous ! La lutte contre la criminalité transnationale organisée est une affaire de tous ! 14/08/2018 - Ousman Saleh Dagache

REACTION - 22/08/2018 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Mahamat Nour Ibedou : « prenons notre destin en main »

Mahamat Nour Ibedou : « prenons notre destin en main »

Le Saint-Siège fait une mise au point qui déroute les dirigeants algériens et les terropolisariens Le Saint-Siège fait une mise au point qui déroute les dirigeants algériens et les terropolisariens 12/08/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.