Yei area residents resolve to walk the talk of peace at a conference in Kupera (by James Sokiri)

An atmosphere of camaraderie filled the air, as government and opposition forces greeted one another, hugging and interacting freely at a peace conference in Yei, which left many hoping for a new chapter in their lives. “Time is ripe for us to bury the hatchet and forge a future of mutual trust, respect and socio-politico […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...