Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Yei area residents resolve to walk the talk of peace at a conference in Kupera (by James Sokiri)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


An atmosphere of camaraderie filled the air, as government and opposition forces greeted one another, hugging and interacting freely at a peace conference in Yei, which left many hoping for a new chapter in their lives. “Time is ripe for us to bury the hatchet and forge a future of mutual trust, respect and socio-politico […]

An atmosphere of camaraderie filled the air, as government and opposition forces greeted one another, hugging and interacting freely at a peace conference in Yei, w...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Lundi 12 Août 2019 - 21:35 Chad National Day

Lundi 12 Août 2019 - 17:04 Rugby – Zambia dates Uganda in Victoria Cup

Lundi 12 Août 2019 - 15:17 Call for proposals: Funding of human rights projects in Namibia

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 12/08/2019

Tchad : Islamic Relief distribue de la viande aux familles pour l'Eid-el-Adha

Tchad : Islamic Relief distribue de la viande aux familles pour l'Eid-el-Adha

Tchad : l'Institut des sciences et d'administration fait la fierté de ses étudiants Tchad : l'Institut des sciences et d'administration fait la fierté de ses étudiants 11/08/2019

Populaires

Tchad : trois départs dans le nouveau gouvernement de Déby

12/08/2019

Tchad : Chamsal Houda, la philanthrope devenue ministre

12/08/2019

Tchad : "les gens ont menti au président. Que Dieu châtie ceux qui ont contribué" (vidéo)

12/08/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : "les gens ont menti au président. Que Dieu châtie ceux qui ont contribué" (vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/08/2019 - Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou

Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou : "une responsabilité à assumer"

Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou : "une responsabilité à assumer"

L'africanéité à l'épreuve de l'occidentalisation : compréhension à l'étude des paradoxes civilisationnels L'africanéité à l'épreuve de l'occidentalisation : compréhension à l'étude des paradoxes civilisationnels 05/08/2019 - Brahim Oguelem

ANALYSE - 11/08/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Les ministres Robert Dussey et Le Drian face à la question du terrorisme et à la présidentielle de 2020

Les ministres Robert Dussey et Le Drian face à la question du terrorisme et à la présidentielle de 2020

Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet 02/08/2019

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019