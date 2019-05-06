Zambia Rugby u20 jets into Uganda

The Zambia Rugby u20 National Team competing in the Barthe’s u20 Tournament departs for Kampala, Uganda on Sunday 05th May, 2019 just before midnight. The team which has been conducting its Training Sessions at Red Arrows Rugby Club in Lusaka will be Coached by former Nkwazi Rugby Coach Reuben Mkandawire who will be deputised by […]

