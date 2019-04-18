Zim and Madagascar battle for promotion in U20 Barthes Cup

Hosts Zimbabwe and Madagascar enjoyed convincing victories in their opening matches in the Rugby Africa Group B Barthes Cup at Prince Edward High School in Harare Zimbabwe came from 6-10 half time deficit against Ivory Coast, a quick change in the homeside’s game plan gave them a comfortable 26-10 win celebrated under a light rain […]

Hosts Zimbabwe and Madagascar enjoyed convincing victories in their opening matches in the Rugby Africa Group B Barthes Cup at Prince Edward High School in...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...