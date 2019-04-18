Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Zim and Madagascar battle for promotion in U20 Barthes Cup


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Hosts Zimbabwe and Madagascar enjoyed convincing victories in their opening matches in the Rugby Africa Group B Barthes Cup at Prince Edward High School in Harare Zimbabwe came from 6-10 half time deficit against Ivory Coast, a quick change in the homeside’s game plan gave them a comfortable 26-10 win celebrated under a light rain […]

Hosts Zimbabwe and Madagascar enjoyed convincing victories in their opening matches in the Rugby Africa Group B Barthes Cup at Prince Edward High School in...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 17/04/2019

Tchad : pas de terroriste arrêté à N'Djamena mais un "fou", selon la police

Tchad : pas de terroriste arrêté à N'Djamena mais un "fou", selon la police

Le Tchad est "évidemment pour la France un partenaire très important" Le Tchad est "évidemment pour la France un partenaire très important" 17/04/2019

Populaires

Tchad : pas de terroriste arrêté à N'Djamena mais un "fou", selon la police

17/04/2019

Tchad : la loi sur l’Agence nationale de sécurité informatique adoptée

17/04/2019

Le Tchad est "évidemment pour la France un partenaire très important"

17/04/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 3000 personnes réunies au Nord-Est pour le Festival des cultures sahariennes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/04/2019 - Siré SY

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! 07/04/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 11/04/2019 - Ilyes Zouari

La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée

La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin 16/03/2019 - GBANDI Anatole

REACTION - 06/04/2019 - Idriss Younouss.

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90