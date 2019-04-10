Zimbabwe Rugby Academy Press Conference Invitation

You are cordially invited to a Zimbabwe Rugby Union’s press conference ahead of the SuperSport Challenge. Zimbabwe will for the first time take part in the SuperSport Challenge represented by the Zimbabwe Rugby Academy. Matches commence on the 4th of May and the team goes into camp on the 23rdof April in Cape town. WHO: […]

