Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Zimbabwe: Violent crackdown on activists underway ahead of opposition protests


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Activists and political leaders targeted ahead of “16 August” protests; Two activists abducted and severely tortured; Amnesty International calls on authorities to exercise restraint on protesters. An escalating crackdown against human rights defenders, activists, civil society leaders and members of the opposition, including abductions and torture, is underway ahead of the opposition-led protests… Read more […]

Activists and political leaders targeted ahead of “16 August” protests; Two ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...