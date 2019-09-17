Alwihda Info
kwik Delivery releases its Application Programming Interface (API) to Merchants and Businesses; on-demand delivery in Lagos can now be seamlessy integrated


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Septembre 2019


kwik Delivery (www.kwik.Delivery), a pioneering B2B, on-demand delivery platform operating in Lagos, Nigeria, is announcing today the release of its API to customers. “The most frequent question we got since our launch last June is ‘When are you guys going to release your API, so that we can integrate seamlessly your service ?'” declares Romain […]

