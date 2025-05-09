Alwihda Info
English News

ATAF Launches First Regional IT Project to Support Automatic Exchange of Tax Information in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par Alwihda - 9 Mai 2025


The African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), in partnership with the World Bank Group and the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), has launched its first technical workshop to jointly design and develop a regional Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) IT solution.


The IT Solution shall have the capacity to enable reciprocal exchanges of data between countries, maintain data security and confidentiality safeguards, integrate with the wider tax administration system and facilitate the effective use of information. Our objective is to empower countries to prioritize compliance risk management as the main outcome for the implementation of AEOI whilst ensuring that their commitment to exchange is based upon their ability to process and draw insights from the data they expect to receive.

“Our vision is clear: African countries must be equipped not only to exchange tax information but to use it effectively to curb illicit financial flows and strengthen revenue mobilisation,” said Mr Logan Wort, Executive Secretary of ATAF. “This initiative reflects our commitment to building robust administrative capacity by leveraging digital tax solutions on the continent.”

ZRA Commissioner General Mr. Dingani Banda emphasized, "The launch of this initiative marks a crucial advancement in our ongoing commitment to enhancing tax transparency in our country and across all African nations by leveraging on technology. This initiative not only supports domestic resource mobilisation, but it also contributes towards building equitable and efficient tax systems, ultimately benefiting all member countries and their citizens."

The joint development responds to a growing demand among ATAF’s member countries for functional, regionally adapted and affordable IT systems with only six African countries currently operating AEOI-compatible systems, there is an urgent need to support others in building or adapting platforms that meet international standards.

In 2024, ATAF published the Automatic Exchange of Information IT Infrastructure Toolkit, which outlines key business and system requirements to support countries wishing to develop solutions in-house. This ongoing project builds on that work by translating the toolkit into a practical, scalable solution.

Over the next six months, the joint team will collaborate on building a simplified and affordable solution that can support Common Reporting Standard (CRS) implementation, with the potential to expand to other data exchange frameworks in the future.

This project is a strategic component of ATAF’s broader agenda to promote tax transparency and digital transformation across Africa, aligned with efforts to combat illicit financial flows and enhance domestic resource mobilisation.

