Abu Dhabi Airports awards contract for development of lounge at Midfield Terminal to National Aviation Services (NAS) and Airport Dimensions


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The contract has been awarded to a new joint venture between National Aviation Services (NAS) (https://www.NAS.aero/) and Airport Dimensions;The lounge will cater to all international airline passengers in addition to independent travelers who can access the lounge regardless of the class of their ticket or airline Abu Dhabi Airports has awarded the Midfield Terminal’s lounge […]

The contract has been awarded to a new joint venture between National Aviation Services (NAS) (http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



