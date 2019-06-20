Alwihda Info
African Development Bank, Making Finance Work for Africa (MFW4A) and the German Cooperation (BMZ/GIZ) host International Workshop on Africa’s Trade Finance Market


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org), Making Finance Work for Africa (MFW4A) (www.MFW4A.org) and the German Cooperation (BMZ/GIZ) held a two-day international workshop in Frankfurt, Germany, to improve participants’ understanding of trade financing in Africa. The workshop, themed: “The Consolidation of International Correspondent Banking Relationships in Africa,” was attended by representatives… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/african-development-bank-making-finance-wo...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


