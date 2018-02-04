Ambassador Haley on the Completion of Voter Registration in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

On January 31, the National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) announced the closing of the DRC’s voter registration process. This marks another important step toward elections in December 2018 and the DRC’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power. The overwhelming response to CENI’s voter registration campaign is a […]

