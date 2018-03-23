Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Ancient Afghan treasures gain popularity in Southwest China


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 23 Mars 2018 modifié le 23 Mars 2018 - 16:57

In the first lecture of the series on Feb. 11, archaeology professor Luo Erhu from Sichuan University briefed the history of Afghanistan from ancient times to the 2nd century AD, illustrating the country’s brilliant civilizations under the clash and fusion of eastern and western cultures.


By Meng Xianglin from People’s Daily

A poster of the theme exhibition “The echo of civilization”. (Photo from the official website of Chengdu Museum)
A poster of the theme exhibition “The echo of civilization”. (Photo from the official website of Chengdu Museum)
Cultural relics from Afghanistan are on display in Chengdu City, southwest China’s Sichuan province. The exhibition showcasing Afghanistan’s ancient civilization has been well received by local residents since it started last month.

The exhibition, titled "The Echo of the Civilization", is held at Chengdu Museum. Starting from February 1, the exhibition is free for public visits until May 6th. A total of 231 precious cultural items from the National Museum of Afghanistan are on show.

The exhibited pieces were unearthed at four archeological sites in Tepe Fullol, Ai-Khanum, Tilla Tepe, and Begram, revealing the historic course of ancient Afghanistan from Neolithic Age, Greek civilization, grassland civilization to Kushan civilization.

In addition to the exhibition, the museum also provided opportunities for visitors to learn about ancient Afghan civilization through a series of themed lectures.

In the first lecture of the series on Feb. 11, archaeology professor Luo Erhu from Sichuan University briefed the history of Afghanistan from ancient times to the 2nd century AD, illustrating the country’s brilliant civilizations under the clash and fusion of eastern and western cultures.

The exhibition amazed the visitors and gave them a new understanding of Afghanistan, a country frequently associated with war and poverty.

“It’s amazing that such a war-torn nation used to have such a brilliant civilization,” said a visitor. Some said they were planning for a second visit.

In order to satisfy those who can’t make it to the museum and those who want to “own” the relics, the museum offers over 300 types of creative cultural products for sales, including exotic gold decorations, rings, bracelets and earrings.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 21/03/2018

Tchad : décrets du chef de l'Etat

Tchad : décrets du chef de l'Etat

Tchad : reprise progressive dans les établissements scolaires et hôpitaux Tchad : reprise progressive dans les établissements scolaires et hôpitaux 21/03/2018

Populaires

Tchad : un opérateur accusé d’écoutes téléphoniques de ses salariés

23/03/2018

Affaire Tariq Ramadan: deux experts mandatés pour une analyse indépendante au DIP

22/03/2018

Un nouveau rapport met en lumière les variations mondiales de l’incidence et de la sécurité de l’avortement

22/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 20/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 2)

L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 2)

Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ? Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ? 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

ANALYSE - 22/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Droit au séjour : Situation des enfants recueillis dans le cadre d'une « kafala »

Droit au séjour : Situation des enfants recueillis dans le cadre d'une « kafala »

Séjour irrégulier en France : La régularisation au titre des dix ans de présence Séjour irrégulier en France : La régularisation au titre des dix ans de présence 20/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 22/03/2018 - Info Alwihda

Sénégal: L'expérience du Tchad dans la lutte contre l'extrémisme violent

Sénégal: L'expérience du Tchad dans la lutte contre l'extrémisme violent

Page d'histoire : discours de Tombalbaye de 1965 Page d'histoire : discours de Tombalbaye de 1965 21/03/2018 - GARONDE DJARMA

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.