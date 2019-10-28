Army reservists from the United Kingdom leave their mark on Malakal

They look just like any other soldier. They dress the same and follow the same rules. They have the same levels of discipline and training. They even wear their ranks and medals of honor – such as the ones they just received for their distinguished service with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan. The […]

They look just like any other soldier. They dress the same and follow the same rules. They have the same levels of discipline and training. They even wear their ranks and me...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...