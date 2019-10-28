Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Army reservists from the United Kingdom leave their mark on Malakal


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


They look just like any other soldier. They dress the same and follow the same rules. They have the same levels of discipline and training. They even wear their ranks and medals of honor – such as the ones they just received for their distinguished service with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan. The […]

They look just like any other soldier. They dress the same and follow the same rules. They have the same levels of discipline and training. They even wear their ranks and me...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Lundi 28 Octobre 2019 - 20:48 PIB angolano vai crescer 1,8 em 2020

Lundi 28 Octobre 2019 - 20:46 Women demand inclusion in South Sudan peace process

Lundi 28 Octobre 2019 - 20:30 Ambassadeur d’Ukraine a visité l’Office national du tourisme d’Algérie

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/10/2019

Tchad : à l'Est, les femmes de paix donnent des leçons de cohabitation

Tchad : à l'Est, les femmes de paix donnent des leçons de cohabitation

Tchad : un survivant de la fusillade de Djabalène témoigne, le bilan monte à 3 morts Tchad : un survivant de la fusillade de Djabalène témoigne, le bilan monte à 3 morts 28/10/2019

Populaires

Tchad : un survivant de la fusillade de Djabalène témoigne, le bilan monte à 3 morts

28/10/2019

Tchad : colère à la douane après le lynchage d'agents en service

28/10/2019

Tchad : des douaniers molestés à tort lors de l'interception d'un convoi de drogues

28/10/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les victimes d'Hissein Habré maintiennent la pression (vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/10/2019 - Parfait MAVUNGU

Aux expatriés congolais : 3 mots, 4 maux !

Aux expatriés congolais : 3 mots, 4 maux !

Lettre ouverte à M. le consul général de France dans la République arachidière du Sénégal Lettre ouverte à M. le consul général de France dans la République arachidière du Sénégal 22/10/2019 - Mamadou Oumar NDIAYE

ANALYSE - 22/10/2019 - Arsène-Jonathan Mosseavo

La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique

La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique

Franchement, où va la RDC ? Franchement, où va la RDC ? 21/10/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa