English News

Azuri appoints new Operations Director for East Africa to support expansion plans for pay-as-you-go home solar business


Alwihda Info | Par Azuri - 6 Juillet 2018 modifié le 6 Juillet 2018 - 00:20


Azuri appoints new Operations Director for East Africa to support expansion plans for pay-as-you-go home solar business
Cambridge, UK– Azuri Technologies Ltd, a leading commercial provider of pay-as-you-go solar home solutions to off-grid consumers, welcomes Collins Oneko who joins as Operations Director, East Africa. 
 
Based in Nairobi, Collins joins the company’s Senior Management Team and will apply his in-depth knowledge of sales and distribution to support Azuri’s expansion plans in East Africa. He will head the team defining the tools and systems that support customer acquisition and management processes in the region.
 
Collins has had an extensive and successful sales management career, having held senior roles at a number of multi-nationals including Total, Tetra Pak, Airtel and drinks company Diageo.
 
Collins brings to Azuri in-depth experience of working in sub-Saharan Africa developing distribution networks, fostering partner relationships and managing sales teams to deliver greater productivity. 

“I am excited to join the Azuri team and to be part of Azuri vision for making lives better through the application of appropriate technology,” said Collins. 
 
Commenting on the appointment, Azuri CEO Simon Bransfield-Garth said: “The Senior Management Team and rest of the company is delighted to welcome Collins and I look forward to the contribution he will make to progressing our company vision and plans to expand our customer base and services across East Africa and beyond.” 
 
Azuri Technologies was recently named in the FT 1000 list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies, listed in the Red Herring Top 100 Europe and was an Edison Award Silver Winner for innovations creating social impact. You can see more awards won by Azuri here: http://www.azuri-technologies.com/info-hub/news

