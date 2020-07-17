Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Beijing’s services is reviving following COVID-19 containment


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 16 Juillet 2020


By Zhang Dan

A family visiting a bookstore in Beijing on July 12, as Beijing report no local Covid-19 cases. Photo: Weng Qiyu / People’s Daily Online
A family visiting a bookstore in Beijing on July 12, as Beijing report no local Covid-19 cases. Photo: Weng Qiyu / People’s Daily Online
After Beijing reported zero new COVID-19 cases for three consecutive days, service industry participants, from retail vendors, travel agents, delivery drivers to restaurant owners are awaiting a much-anticipated recovery in the coming months.

"Once the coronavirus is fully contained in Beijing and banquets are allowed, liquor sales will boom," Song Zongheng, who owns Beijing Yongsheng Cigarette and Liquor Co, told the Global Times Thursday, adding he remained positive about the city's service sector revival.

However, restaurants are more cautious about a quick recovery as the latest outbreak of COVID-19 started in the sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food market, infecting vendors and some restaurant workers who purchased food supplies there.

An owner of a Sichuan restaurant in Beijing's Chaoyang district said their customers had only recovered to half of its capacity, and the recent outbreak had brought another blow to the city's catering industry.

While dining-in services were hurt, many people who were laid off found work with couriers and food delivery companies thanks to the city's broad 4G and 5G coverage, which enables mobile delivering platforms.

"After the epidemic, delivery orders are surging now," a deliveryman surnamed Zhang who works for Meituan-Dianping, an online food delivery platform, told the Global Times.

Some in the tourism sector are struggling to pay their office rent while others refuse to close their business. Jia Jianqiang, CEO of 6renyou, an online tourism agency in Beijing, told the Global Times the company had shifted its core business from arranging overseas trips to domestic service.

Online travel agency Trip.com told the Global Times Wednesday that flight reservations by Beijing residents for July and August - summer vacationing time for students - were the highest among cities in China.

Chinese guesthouse booking platform Tujia said that bookings from Beijing surged four times after the capital city said residents leaving the city no longer required a proof of negative COVID-19 test result. It estimates that bookings will recover up to 70 percent in the summer vacation.

In 2019, the service sector contributed 87.8 percent to Beijing's economic growth, playing a pillar role.

Source: Global Times


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Vendredi 17 Juillet 2020 - 09:49 SE China's Nanping applies eco-bank mechanism to develop industries

Jeudi 16 Juillet 2020 - 08:16 Shanghai’s Yuyuan Garden gets younger look

Jeudi 16 Juillet 2020 - 08:08 Fighting terrorism a common responsibility of international community

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 16/07/2020

Tchad : élections consulaires dans la Tandjilé, un candidat dénonce une irrégularité

Tchad : élections consulaires dans la Tandjilé, un candidat dénonce une irrégularité

Tchad : cérémonie d'élévation, "il ne faut pas lésiner sur les moyens à mettre en oeuvre pour la réussite" Tchad : cérémonie d'élévation, "il ne faut pas lésiner sur les moyens à mettre en oeuvre pour la réussite" 16/07/2020

Populaires

Tchad : la police déployée à Champs de Fil pour éviter des représailles, deux jours après un incident

16/07/2020

Tchad : "si les gens veulent nous amener à être violents, on va aussi l'être", Dingamnayal Nely Vernisis

16/07/2020

Tchad : le débat télévisé entre Kebzabo et Zene Bada n'aura pas lieu

17/07/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : "si les gens veulent nous amener à être violents, on va aussi l'être", Dingamnayal Nely Vernisis
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 12/07/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Coronavirus : une aubaine pour Idriss Déby ?

Coronavirus : une aubaine pour Idriss Déby ?

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda