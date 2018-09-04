Belgium invests more than 9 million EUR in humanitarian aid for the Lake Chad region

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Development Cooperation Alexander De Croo reaffirms Belgium’s support for the humanitarian response in the lake Chad Basin. In the margins of the High Level Conference on the Lake Chad Region in Berlin, the Minister notes that Belgium invests more than 9 million EUR in humanitarian aid this year for […]

