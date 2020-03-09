Blitzboks stay in World Series Hunt after Fourth Place in Vancouver

The Springbok Sevens team will return to South Africa on Wednesday with 37 out of a possible 44 log points gained on the North American leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, which includes a first HSBC LA Sevens crown, and a consolidated second place on the series standings. However, defeats to New Zealand […]

