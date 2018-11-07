Alwihda Info
CIIE is a great opportunity for enhancing business cooperation


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 6 Novembre 2018 modifié le 6 Novembre 2018 - 17:39

China is an important market for global scientific and technological innovation, digital transformation and industrial Internet of Things (IoT). Its digital reform in recent years is especially remarkable for creating new products that change the way people live and work.


By Zhang Niansheng, Wu Lejun from People’s Daily

The first China International Import Expo (CIIE) is a great platform for enterprises from all over the world to enhance economic and trade relations with China.

Shane Tedjarati, president of Honeywell Global High Growth Regions, said the CIIE provides a good opportunity for global enterprises to strengthen cooperation with China.

Through the CIIE, Honeywell will introduce a series of innovative Internet-supported products and solutions, aiming to fully demonstrate its edge-cutting products and technologies, as well as its efforts in this field, Tedjaratisaid.

The global high-tech manufacturer is boosting its software, data and services sectors, Tedjarati said, adding that its booth, which is located in the intelligent and high-end equipment zone at the exhibition center, will display Internet-supported aircraft, supply chains, factories as well as smart architecture.

To deeply explore the Chinese market is one of Honeywell’s major development strategies. The company entered China long before the reform and opening-up.

Honeywell positions itself as a player in the Chinese market, not just a transnational corporation. “We want to be an organic part of China, which is truly rooted in the country’s development,” Tedjarati said.

China is the largest foreign market for Honeywell outside the US. The company has about 13,000 employees in China. Last year, it reported a double-digital growth in China.

“Through the CIIE, we hope to display our high-tech products and technologies to the world, deepen our market in China, and integrate into China’s booming digital economy,” Tedjarati said.

Honeywell is global leader of industrial IoT and digitalized innovation, and it is now very aligned with China's Internet Plus strategy, Tedjarati noted. The US company plans to put more efforts on China’s Internet industry in the next decade, to developand provide new Internet-supported products, services and solutions.


