Canada concerned with events in Kenya

Global Affairs Canada today (February 7, 2018) issued the following statement on the human rights situation in Kenya: “As a friend to Kenya, Canada is deeply concerned by some of the Government of Kenya’s recent actions, including the unlawful detention of opposition members without due process or access to counsel, and the shutdown of, and […]

