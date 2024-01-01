









English News China, Middle Eastern countries strive to expand business cooperation

Alwihda Info | Par pd - 2 Janvier 2024



"China plays a crucial role in global trade," said Sadiq, a researcher at Saudi Arabia's Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge. He emphasized that China attaches great importance to technological innovation, leading to the continuous emergence of new products and technologies. This not only drives the country's own economic development but also provides assistance to the global economic recovery, the researcher added.

By Zhang Zhiwen, Ren Haoyu, People's Daily The 15th China Trade Fair Dubai 2023 recently concluded in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Lasting three days, the trade fair covered an exhibition area of 70,000 square meters and was joined by nearly 2,500 Chinese foreign trade companies.



The event focused on eight major areas including building materials and home furnishings, textiles and clothing, household appliances and consumer electronics, industrial equipment and components, and power and new energy.



Business representatives from various countries gathered at the event, which reflected the continuous warming of China's economic and trade relations with Middle Eastern countries.



In recent years, Middle Eastern countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been vigorously developing renewable energy. At the trade fair, energy-saving and environmentally friendly products and technologies showcased by Chinese companies were highly welcomed.



For instance, in the power and new energy exhibition area, Chinese products such as electric vehicle charging poles, outdoor portable power sources, and solar charging devices attracted numerous buyers.



"Middle Eastern countries are actively promoting the development of the electric vehicle industry, and charging stations are essential supporting facilities," said Li Xiaoping, general manager of Chargeland, a new energy tech firm based in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province.



The company has brought AC charging stations, integrated DC charging stations, and supercharging stations to the trade fair, providing clients with personalized and customized charging stations and multilingual charging platforms that meet various demands in different scenarios.



At the booth of Guangdong O'DAS Household Technology Co., Ltd., visitors experienced the energy-saving and environmentally friendly doors and windows produced by the Chinese firm.

"They have a strong will to cooperate. We have received many inquiries every day," said Tu Yaxiang, who's in charge of the company's overseas business.



Lyrasom,a battery energy storage companies located in Huizhou, Guangdong province, showcased lithium-ion batteries, home energy storage systems, and integrated power solutions at the exhibition.



"By participating in the trade show, we have exchanged contact information with many buyers, and some have even placed orders. We look forward to contributing to the green and low-carbon development in the region," said He Chunmei, head of the company.



At the home textile exhibition area, gel pillows and mattresses exhibited by Chinese companies attracted the attention of many buyers, who eagerly learned about the raw materials and performance of these products and expressed their willingness to cooperate with their Chinese counterparts.



"My factory uses a lot of Chinese equipment and raw materials," said a buyer from Egypt. He hoped to find more high-quality raw materials at the trade show and discover new business opportunities in the baby products industry.



He noted, "In the Middle East, many products, from daily necessities to industrial production, come from China. China's reliable supply channels have made significant contributions to maintaining the stability of the global industrial and supply chains."



"From smart homes to children's toys, and to textile products, Chinese companies have brought more new products and technologies that meet the demands of each market," said Sachu Manwani, general secretary of the Textile Merchants Group, the apex body of Dubai-based wholesale textile merchants."



Through the exhibition, many companies have engaged in in-depth discussions and negotiations, leading to the continuous expansion of business opportunities between Middle Eastern countries and China, he added.



Bahri, a buyer from Oman, told People's Daily that China's manufacturing industry has a solid foundation, and many products have been advancing technology-wise.



When doing business with the Middle East, Chinese companies would optimize their products according to customers' needs, resulting in continuously improving market acceptance, Bahri said.

Another buyer from the UAE noted that in recent years, Chinese foreign trade companies have grown rapidly. They have not only improved the quality of their products and diversified the styles, but also strengthened their capabilities in communicating with foreign partners, the buyer added.



Pan Jianjun, chairman of Meorient , the organizer of the event, noted that after years of development, the China Trade Fair Dubai has become an effective platform for deepening economic and trade cooperation between China and Middle Eastern countries.



