Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China developing smart, automated bullet trains for 2022 Winter Olympics


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 14 Mars 2018 modifié le 14 Mars 2018 - 15:40

The new bullet trains are expected to be operated on the high speed rail between Beijing and Zhangjiakou, two host cities of the 2022 Winter Olympics, added Zhao, also chief researcher at the China Academy of Railway Sciences.


By Peng Min from People’s Daily

On-board machinists attend a training. (Photo from the official website of China Railway Corporation)
On-board machinists attend a training. (Photo from the official website of China Railway Corporation)
China is working on a new type of bullet trains with autopilot system to better facilitate the 2022 Winter Olympics, Zhao Hongwei, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) disclosed.

The new bullet trains are expected to be operated on the high speed rail between Beijing and Zhangjiakou, two host cities of the 2022 Winter Olympics, added Zhao, also chief researcher at the China Academy of Railway Sciences.

“From accelerating to stopping, everything can be done with only a press on the button of the train,” the chief researcher noted on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee on March 3.

Apart from autonomous driving, energy-saving and environment-friendly technologies and materials will also be used, the researcher said.

Zhao disclosed that the research team is developing a new platform based on the 350 kph Fuxing model. Trains under the new platform will be able to run at speeds of 250 kph and 160 kph to suit different operation environments and geological conditions.

“Fuxing” trains were first put into operation last year, making China the country that operates the world's fastest train service.

Holding complete intellectual property rights of the Fuxing model, Chins has filed more than 4,000 patent applications for the train.


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mercredi 14 Mars 2018 - 18:41 Video : China gears up for all-around opening up

Mercredi 14 Mars 2018 - 16:24 The space missions to reach Mars, send people to Moon：China’s “super plan”

Mercredi 14 Mars 2018 - 15:46 What could happen in China in one minute?

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 13/03/2018

Tchad : échec de l’opération ville morte

Tchad : échec de l’opération ville morte

La Mairie de N'Djamena appelle les commerçants à ne pas suivre la journée ville morte La Mairie de N'Djamena appelle les commerçants à ne pas suivre la journée ville morte 11/03/2018

Populaires

Tchad : accord imminent pour une levée de la grève

14/03/2018

The World’s Premier Mountain Bike (MTB) Race Joins Forces with LiveU to Provide Highest Quality Live Coverage

14/03/2018

Sommet sur l’Innovation en Afrique II – Appel à candidature lancé à travers toute l’Afrique pour des In novations répondant aux défis du continent

14/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
TV5 Afrique : le regard de l'actualité tchadienne avec Djimet Wiche
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/03/2018 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le Congo-Kinshasa en quelques lettres

Le Congo-Kinshasa en quelques lettres

La prise en charge médicale en France : Que dit l’accord franco-algérien ? La prise en charge médicale en France : Que dit l’accord franco-algérien ? 09/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 10/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Du statut d’étudiant au statut de salarié : Est-ce le changement de l’impossible ?

Du statut d’étudiant au statut de salarié : Est-ce le changement de l’impossible ?

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique 02/03/2018 - Tchadmedia

REACTION - 13/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 1)

L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 1)

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février 23/02/2018 - Maki HOUMED-GABA

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.