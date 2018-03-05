Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China expands new visa policy nationwide to lure high-end foreign talents


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 7 Mars 2018 modifié le 7 Mars 2018 - 00:11

The applicants could encompass those who qualify as high-end talents in the Categories of Foreigners Working in China, including scientists, entrepreneurs, leading figures in technology-intensive sectors, high-skilled workers and other elites needed by China’s economic and social progress, the rules said.


By Li Ning from People’s Daily

Metha Wanapat, expert from Thailand, is given the confirmation letter for high-level foreign talents on March 1, which is the first issued by Yunnan Provincial Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs. He was employed as foreign expert by the Academe of Grassland and Animal Science, Yunnan based on a talent introduction program of the province in 2017. (Photo from website of the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs)
Metha Wanapat, expert from Thailand, is given the confirmation letter for high-level foreign talents on March 1, which is the first issued by Yunnan Provincial Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs. He was employed as foreign expert by the Academe of Grassland and Animal Science, Yunnan based on a talent introduction program of the province in 2017. (Photo from website of the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs)
All the places across China, starting from March 1, have been required to adopt a new policy that allows easier visa permits for foreign professionals and high-skilled workers, China’s administrative agency of foreign experts announced recently.

It is part of the efforts to lure talents in a more active, open and effective way, according to the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs.

According to the new rules, the expiration date of the visa could be extended to five to 10 years after issuance, with multiple entries and 180-day-stays for a single entry.

Spouses and minor children of the applicants could gain the same visa, as early as the day after filing applications. Foreign talents could get their confirmation of qualification and work permit in five and three working days, respectively.

All the applicants and their family members are given a visa fee waiver, even for urgent applications.

The applicants could encompass those who qualify as high-end talents in the Categories of Foreigners Working in China, including scientists, entrepreneurs, leading figures in technology-intensive sectors, high-skilled workers and other elites needed by China’s economic and social progress, the rules said.

Local offices are required to issue confirmation letter to those talents that covered by the rules after they arrived in China, said the administration.

Southwest China's Yunnan province issued its first foreign talent visa to Metha Wanapat, a Thai zoologist on March 1. The expert, who has made multiple trips to Yunnan for academic exchanges in the past few years, was given a visa with the validity of 10 years and multiple entries.

Owing to convenience in exit and entry brought by the new visa policy, more and more foreign talents will be attracted to Yunnan for exchanges, said the expert after receiving the visa.

The policy has been given thumbs up by both foreign talents and domestic employers over the past two months since it was launched in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Guangdong and dozens of other cities and provinces on January 1.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/03/2018

Tchad : l'AJPDAR appelle à "garder le sang-froid, malgré un pouvoir d’achat en chute libre"

Tchad : l'AJPDAR appelle à "garder le sang-froid, malgré un pouvoir d’achat en chute libre"

Le Tchad va bientôt quitter la liste des pays indésirables aux USA Le Tchad va bientôt quitter la liste des pays indésirables aux USA 06/03/2018

Populaires

#MyChicAfrica, la campagne digitale signée AccorHotels et Air France pour explorer l’Afrique, fait escale à Dakar

06/03/2018

37ème conseil des droits de l'homme de l'Onu : un plaidoyer du Congo pour la préservation du bassin du Congo

06/03/2018

La Banque européenne d’investissement et le groupe Attijariwafa bank renforcent à hauteur de 100 M€ le soutien aux entreprises marocaines

06/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

Ceux qui diabolisent Tariq Ramadan se basent sur le vide

Ceux qui diabolisent Tariq Ramadan se basent sur le vide

L’aide au séjour des étrangers en situation irrégulière : les sanctions encourues L’aide au séjour des étrangers en situation irrégulière : les sanctions encourues 01/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 02/03/2018 - Tchadmedia

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique

Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir 15/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 23/02/2018 - Maki HOUMED-GABA

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov 22/02/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.