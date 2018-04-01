China in one minute, creating a brilliant future for all: Video

In one minute, two international flights take off from China.



In one minute, 55 foreigners come to China to appreciate Chinese civilization.



In one minute, overseas products worth 23.707 million yuan are imported into China.



In one minute, 272 Chinese go abroad to explore the world.



In one minute, the oversea spending of Chinese tourists reaches $360,700.



In one minute, the China-Europe Railway Express from Shenzhen to Minsk moves 2,000 meters forward.



In one minute, more than 2,300 cellphones made in China are sold across the globe.



In one minute, products worth 29.171 million yuan go global.



In one minute, Chinese oversea investment reaches 1.543 million yuan.



In one minute, Chinese enterprises pay taxes over $57,000 to host countries.



In one minute, China plays its roles in the international community.



In one minute, Chinese dishes spread flavors across the globe.



In one minute, Chinese culture conveys its value.



In one minute, China's innovation provides convenience for people.



In one minute, China's Beidou navigation satellite points out a direction.



In one minute, Beijing Winter Olympics Committee sends an invitation.



Chinese people are willing to build a shared community for mankind with other people and create a brilliant future for all.



China Wonder shines with the world.