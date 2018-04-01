Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China in one minute, creating a brilliant future for all: Video


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 1 Avril 2018 modifié le 1 Avril 2018 - 23:02

Chinese people are willing to build a shared community for mankind with other people and create a brilliant future for all.


From: People's Daily app

China in one minute, creating a brilliant future for all: Video
In one minute, two international flights take off from China.

In one minute, 55 foreigners come to China to appreciate Chinese civilization.

In one minute, overseas products worth 23.707 million yuan are imported into China.

In one minute, 272 Chinese go abroad to explore the world.

In one minute, the oversea spending of Chinese tourists reaches $360,700. 

In one minute, the China-Europe Railway Express from Shenzhen to Minsk moves 2,000 meters forward.

In one minute, more than 2,300 cellphones made in China are sold across the globe.

In one minute, products worth 29.171 million yuan go global.

In one minute, Chinese oversea investment reaches 1.543 million yuan.

In one minute, Chinese enterprises pay taxes over $57,000 to host countries.

In one minute, China plays its roles in the international community.

In one minute, Chinese dishes spread flavors across the globe.

In one minute, Chinese culture conveys its value.

In one minute, China's innovation provides convenience for people.

In one minute, China's Beidou navigation satellite points out a direction.

In one minute, Beijing Winter Olympics Committee sends an invitation.

Chinese people are willing to build a shared community for mankind with other people and create a brilliant future for all.

China Wonder shines with the world.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 27/03/2018

Tchad: Le centre de prévention de l'extrémisme a présenté aujourd'hui dix projets

Tchad: Le centre de prévention de l'extrémisme a présenté aujourd'hui dix projets

Tchad : semaine de la francophonie à Abéché Tchad : semaine de la francophonie à Abéché 25/03/2018

Populaires

L'accès aux réseaux sociaux bloqué au Tchad

01/04/2018

Tchad : décrispation de la tension à Faya Largeau

01/04/2018

Tchad : le parti Al-Nar dément toute participation au forum

31/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Cameroun:ALUMNI au chevet des élèves et enseignants du lycée de Mballa2
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/03/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

Djibouti : L'illusion d'un dialogue social

Djibouti : L'illusion d'un dialogue social

Une quatrième République au Congo-Kinshasa ? Une quatrième République au Congo-Kinshasa ? 23/03/2018 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

ANALYSE - 29/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Le regroupement familial : une situation stable exigée

Le regroupement familial : une situation stable exigée

Production de pétrole au Congo : la SONAREP, un pilier incontournable de la SNPC pour renverser la tendance Production de pétrole au Congo : la SONAREP, un pilier incontournable de la SNPC pour renverser la tendance 27/03/2018 - Claude Dinard Vimond

REACTION - 27/03/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

L'illusion d'un discours parfait

L'illusion d'un discours parfait

Pas tout non-musulman français est islamophobe Pas tout non-musulman français est islamophobe 24/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.