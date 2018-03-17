Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China’s FTAs cover 24 countries and regions


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 17 Mars 2018 modifié le 17 Mars 2018 - 15:12

China-ASEAN trade surpassed $500 billion last year, six times the volume of trade when the two sides just signed FTA. China, once the fifth-largest trading partner of the ASEAN, has now leaped to the top since the FTA kicked off, he noted.


By Wang Yunsong from People’s Daily

Thanks to simplified administrative procedures in China’s free trade zones, fewer people now come to the customs for on-site clearance. (Photo from CFP)
Thanks to simplified administrative procedures in China’s free trade zones, fewer people now come to the customs for on-site clearance. (Photo from CFP)
China has inked 16 free trade agreements, or FTAs, with 24 countries and regions so far, forming a network that is rooted in neighboring countries, radiating Belt and Road nations and open to the globe, said Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen on March 11.

The FTAs not only involve China’s neighbors, but also countries along the Belt and Road, such as Pakistan, Georgia, Peru and Chile, Wang told a press conference during the first session of the 13th National People’s Congress, adding that the FTA network covers both developed and developing countries.

The trade and investment relations between China and its free trade partners develop faster than those with non-free trade partners, said the minister, citing China’s trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as an example.

China-ASEAN trade surpassed $500 billion last year, six times the volume of trade when the two sides just signed FTA. China, once the fifth-largest trading partner of the ASEAN, has now leaped to the top since the FTA kicked off, he noted.

Talks and signing of free trade agreement remain an important part of China’s efforts in opening wider to the outside world, and a major path for China to expand international exchanges and cooperation, said Wang, adding that China will further speed up the construction of the FTA network.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 16/03/2018

Tchad : les “carences gestionnaires de l’Etat” pointées du doigt

Tchad : les “carences gestionnaires de l’Etat” pointées du doigt

Tchad : le coût du pèlerinage 2018 revu à la baisse par la commission d’organisation Tchad : le coût du pèlerinage 2018 revu à la baisse par la commission d’organisation 16/03/2018

Populaires

Tchad : le coût du pèlerinage 2018 revu à la baisse par la commission d’organisation

16/03/2018

Tchad : les “carences gestionnaires de l’Etat” pointées du doigt

16/03/2018

Tchad : Les sociétés d’assurances créent aussi leur syndicat

16/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/03/2018 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le Congo-Kinshasa en quelques lettres

Le Congo-Kinshasa en quelques lettres

La prise en charge médicale en France : Que dit l’accord franco-algérien ? La prise en charge médicale en France : Que dit l’accord franco-algérien ? 09/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 10/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Du statut d’étudiant au statut de salarié : Est-ce le changement de l’impossible ?

Du statut d’étudiant au statut de salarié : Est-ce le changement de l’impossible ?

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique 02/03/2018 - Tchadmedia

REACTION - 13/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 1)

L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 1)

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février 23/02/2018 - Maki HOUMED-GABA

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.