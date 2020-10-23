Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China's Tibet eradicates absolute poverty


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 22 Octobre 2020

Since 2016, Tibet has invested a total of 39.89 billion yuan to implement 2,984 poverty alleviation projects, which lifted 238,000 people out of poverty and benefited 840,000 residents. The autonomous regions has completed building 965 poverty alleviation relocation sites, offering housing for 266,000 people. Over 90 percent of college graduates are employed, and 176,300 people from impoverished families have received training.


By Shen Lin, Xian Gan, People's Daily

Employees of the Xiangyang branch of China's State grid in Central China's Hubei Province overhaul rural power network in Gyaimain township, Qonggyai county, Shannan of Tibet Autonomous Region on July 9. Photo by Song Weixing/People's Daily Online
Employees of the Xiangyang branch of China's State grid in Central China's Hubei Province overhaul rural power network in Gyaimain township, Qonggyai county, Shannan of Tibet Autonomous Region on July 9. Photo by Song Weixing/People's Daily Online
China's Tibet Autonomous Region has accomplished the historical feat of eradicating absolute poverty, said a recent press conference held by the country's State Council Information Office.
The press conference, introducing the poverty alleviation efforts of the autonomous region, also briefed the policies of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on governing Tibet for the new era.

As of the end of 2019, Tibet has removed all of its impoverished counties from the poverty list, and lifted all of the 628,000 registered impoverished residents out of poverty, reducing poverty incidence to zero. The annual net income of poverty-stricken residents increased from 1,499 yuan ($226) in 2015 to 9,328 yuan in 2019, and over 99 percent of the residents were satisfied with the autonomous region's poverty alleviation work.

Due to natural conditions and historical reasons, Tibet autonomous region was once an extremely impoverished area with the highest poverty headcount ratio, the highest cost for poverty alleviation, and the highest difficulty of poverty alleviation.

As of the end of 2015, all of the autonomous region's 74 counties were impoverished, with an impoverished population of 590,000, leading to poverty incidence of 25.32 percent.

The CPC Central Committee has always attached great importance to the work related to Tibet, and cared about the people of all ethnic groups in the autonomous region. Since China's reform and opening-up, the CPC Central Committee has convened seven central symposiums on work related to Tibet, aiming to promote the development of the region by issuing specially tailored measures and policies based on its actual conditions.

In recent years, Tibet has taken overall planning of economic and social development by eradicating poverty, and issued over 70 documents related to policies about poverty-alleviation after analyzing the reasons of poverty incidence.

China has adopted multiple measures of poverty reduction for Tibet, including developing featured industries, launching poverty alleviation relocation, promoting education and employment, implementing guaranteeing policies, and offering assistance to the autonomous region.

Since 2016, Tibet has invested a total of 39.89 billion yuan to implement 2,984 poverty alleviation projects, which lifted 238,000 people out of poverty and benefited 840,000 residents. The autonomous regions has completed building 965 poverty alleviation relocation sites, offering housing for 266,000 people. Over 90 percent of college graduates are employed, and 176,300 people from impoverished families have received training. Besides, 340,500 people in the autonomous region have secured a job other areas. All of the 110,000 impoverished residents in the region receive minimal living allowances, and 193,000 officials were sent to villages in 9 batches for poverty alleviation. In addition, 313 projects have been implemented to aid the autonomous region, with paid-in capital of 19.52 billion yuan.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 23/10/2020

Tchad : "on obtient les mêmes diplômes mais sur le terrain, c'est les hommes qui partent"

Tchad : "on obtient les mêmes diplômes mais sur le terrain, c'est les hommes qui partent"

Tchad : Diya, litiges fonciers, emploi, langue arabe, les recommandations du pré-forum de l'Est Tchad : Diya, litiges fonciers, emploi, langue arabe, les recommandations du pré-forum de l'Est 23/10/2020

Populaires

Tchad : le président rectifie un décret et annule des nominations

23/10/2020

Tchad : Diya, litiges fonciers, emploi, langue arabe, les recommandations du pré-forum de l'Est

23/10/2020

Tchad : le site internet de la Présidence de la République fait peau neuve

23/10/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les établissements fermés à Maro (Moyen-Chari), des enfants positifs au Covid-19
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 22/10/2020 - Ahmat Yacoub Dabio

Que cherche la Turquie en Libye ?

Que cherche la Turquie en Libye ?

Où est passé l’article 51 ? Proposition de suppression de l’article 67 du projet de révision de la Constitution Où est passé l’article 51 ? Proposition de suppression de l’article 67 du projet de révision de la Constitution 19/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 07/10/2020 - Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda