Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China sees promising prospects for self-service vending industry


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 27 Août 2020

A survey of China's self-service vending industry conducted by the China Commerce Association for General Merchandise showed that China's self-service vending industry has developed rapidly in the past five years, with an average annual growth rate of more than 50 percent.


Source: People’s Daily Online

A customer explores the intelligent fresh food vending cabinets in Changsha, Central China’s Hunan Province on August 9. Photo: Sanxiang Metro News
A customer explores the intelligent fresh food vending cabinets in Changsha, Central China’s Hunan Province on August 9. Photo: Sanxiang Metro News
China's self-service vending industry featuring "Internet + Retail" has entered a period of rapid development in recent years, thanks to big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other technologies.

Several intelligent fresh food vending cabinets recently made their debut in a residential compound in Tianxin district, Changsha city, central China's Hunan province, selling fresh frozen food, fresh vegetables and fruit, grain, oil, eggs and milk, among other things.

"Now we can buy fresh vegetables and fruit directly downstairs, and the goods are high quality!” said a resident named Huang Jue while scanning the QR code on the cabinet. "The sensor system weighs the goods automatically. After closing the cabinet door, the cost will be deducted directly from the APP wallet, which is very convenient."

In recent years, with the rapid development of big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other technologies, the overall digital level of the retail industry has greatly improved, bringing in a period of rapid development for the self-service vending industry featuring "Internet + Retail".

Self-service vending machines have been widely introduced around the country. Machines for beverages and electronic products are very popular in schools, and machines that sell boxed meals are popular in some office districts.

A survey of China's self-service vending industry conducted by the China Commerce Association for General Merchandise showed that China's self-service vending industry has developed rapidly in the past five years, with an average annual growth rate of more than 50 percent.

In 2019, there were over 655,000 self-service vending equipment units in China, an increase of 26.6 percent over the previous year. As the number of enterprises in the industry continued to increase, the production scale and equipment ownership has continued to grow.

Furthermore, from the perspective of the existing number of self-service vending units in China, compared with the average of 60 people per unit in developed countries, the number in China was only about 2,200 people per unit in 2019, leaving a great deal of room for growth.

Source: People’s Daily Online

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/08/2020

Tchad - Chikungunya : le ministre de la santé est arrivé à Abéché, à la tête d'une délégation

Tchad - Chikungunya : le ministre de la santé est arrivé à Abéché, à la tête d'une délégation

Tchad : libération d'otages au Lac, dont le médecin Besso Ernest Tchad : libération d'otages au Lac, dont le médecin Besso Ernest 28/08/2020

Populaires

Coton Tchad : le nouveau directeur général adjoint, Oumar Idriss Déby, installé

28/08/2020

Tchad : plusieurs morts dans un conflit à Bourou, trois gouverneurs sur place

28/08/2020

Tchad : libération d'otages au Lac, dont le médecin Besso Ernest

28/08/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : visite de la présidente de l'UNAT, Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam, à Alwihda
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/08/2020 - Brahim Oguelemi

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense

Mali, un coup d’Etat salutaire ! Mali, un coup d’Etat salutaire ! 22/08/2020 - Mamadou Oumar NDIAYE

ANALYSE - 19/08/2020 - Leoncio Amada NZE

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ? Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ? 18/08/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda