China to donate over 200,000 panda-themed “care parcels” to 11 Belt and Road countries in 2019


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 12 Mars 2019 modifié le 12 Mars 2019 - 13:45

Source: People's Daily Online

Panda-themed care parcels (Photo/huanqiu.com)
China plans to send over 200,000 panda-themed “care parcels” to 11 Belt and Road countries (BRI) in 2019, said the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) recently.

The panda parcel is a 105-item collection including bags, stationery, toys and daily necessities wrapped up in an outer packing printed with panda pictures that also include design characteristics of the receiving countries.

The panda parcel project aims to improve learning conditions and further promote overall development of primary students in these countries under the Belt and Road framework.

In 2018, the CFPA distributed more than 50,000 panda parcels to Cambodia, Nepal, Namibia and Myanmar. For the next three years, the foundation plans to dispatch 1 million panda parcels to the developing countries under the BRI.


Source: People's Daily Online

