China to host four diplomatic events this year: Foreign Minister

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 11 Mars 2018 modifié le 11 Mars 2018 - 00:28

“Last October, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in his report to the 19th National Congress of CPC that China will work with other countries to foster a new type of international relations and to build a global community with a shared future. This is the aim of China’s major-country diplomacy in the new era,” Wang said.

By Huang Fahong, Yang Xun from People’s Daily The main highlights of China’s diplomatic calendar in 2018 will include four events the country is going to host, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a press conference on China's foreign policies and foreign relations on Thursday.



Wang unveiled the four events when answering a question raised by People’s Daily during the press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing.



The first will be the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference, which will take place in Hainan this April and focus on reform and opening-up, the minister said.



In this 40th anniversary year of Reform and Opening-up, the Boao Forum will review China’s successful experience and sketch new possibilities for further reform and opening-up in the new era, he elaborated.



The second will be the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, which will take place in Qingdao this June and focus on revitalizing the Shanghai Spirit, according to Wang.



The expanded Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will rededicate itself to the Shanghai Spirit of mutual trust and benefit, equal-footed consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations and pursuit of common development, he said, adding that the summit will set the SCO on a new journey of consolidation and growth.



The third will be the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit, which will take place in Beijing this September and focus on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), according to Wang.



“A great opportunity for our African brothers and sisters to participate fully in the BRI, the Summit will give new impetus to the China-Africa comprehensive strategic partnership,” said the minister.



The fourth, according to Wang, will be the first China International Import Expo, which will take place in Shanghai this November and focus on further market opening.



The diplomat pledged that China will embrace the world with open arms and enormous market potential. “All will be welcome to access and benefit from the new opportunities of China’s development.”



Describing 2018 as the year that kicks off efforts to implement the decisions of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the minister vowed that “guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we in the diplomatic service will take new steps and make new strides”.



In answering a question raised by a reporter with China Central Television, he disclosed that besides hosting the four diplomatic events he mentioned earlier, President Xi will also attend the BRICS Summit in South Africa, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Papua New Guinea and the G20 Summit in Argentina in the year ahead.



“President Xi’s personal diplomacy will make a positive and responsible contribution to the well-being of his people, the interests of China and the welfare of the world. It will write a whole new chapter of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era,” Wang concluded.



