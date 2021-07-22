China to make new chapter of international human rights progress with rest of world











Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 20 Juillet 2021

While enhancing international human rights cooperation, China has always urged all parties concerned to adhere to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and practice genuine multilateralism. China firmly opposes interference in other countries' domestic affairs in the name of human rights by a few countries, and is safeguarding the basic norms of international relations and promoting long-term stability of international human rights governance with concrete actions.

By He Yin, People's Daily The 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council concluded on July 14 in Geneva, Switzerland. China's stance on human rights was widely supported and responded to at the session, and the country also received high evaluation for its sense of responsibility to drive the progress of human rights of the world.



During the session, China made proposals on human rights issues of common concern, including equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, interests and rights of vulnerable groups and poverty reduction. The country actively shared with all parties its human rights experience, and the resolution it proposed entitled "The Contribution of Development to the Enjoyment of All Human Rights" was adopted. Besides, China also worked to advance international cooperation on human rights and safeguard international equity and justice.



Only by maintaining a peaceful and stable environment can human rights progress be made. As a country that proposed and has always practiced the Five Principles of Peaceful Co-existence, China upholds the banner of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, firmly safeguards the international system with the UN at the core and international order based on international law, and adheres to a vision of global governance featuring extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits and a new vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security. It is a vital force driving the peaceful development of human society.



As the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, China is working to build a community with a shared future for mankind with all parties concerned. Such a vision puts people above everything and places huge attention on their development. Emphasizing inclusiveness, cooperation, openness, and mutual benefits, it conforms to the aspiration of the people around the world for peace, development, cooperation and common progress, and advances the development of human society. It offers Chinese wisdom and schemes for the progress of the international cause of human rights.



Only by constantly improving economic and social development can the protection of human rights be further enhanced. Pursuing its own development, China is also expanding mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation with the rest of the world for common development. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is an important platform for building a community with a shared future for mankind. It is building a strong power of cooperation and bringing important opportunities to participating countries to enhance the well-being of the people. It has become a path of human rights leading to common progress of the entire human race.



China established the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund, and the fund has implemented over 100 cooperation projects in more than 50 countries. The China-UN Peace and Development Fund is also injecting strong impetus to the global implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Helen Clark, former chief of UN Development Programme said that it is a community with a shared future that China can share peace and prosperity with its partners.



Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), China actively joins international human rights affairs and has become an important force reinforcing international human rights governance. It has approved or joined 26 international documents of human rights, including six core human rights treaties of the UN. Since the country recovered its legitimate seat in the UN in 1971, it has actively joined international human rights mechanisms and the making of international human rights standards.



In particular, China is advancing the global governance of human rights in a fairer, more rational and inclusive direction. When the UN was planning to set up the Human Rights Council, China advocated equitable geographic distribution, proposed to increase the representation of developing countries in the council, and emphasized to stop politicizing human rights issues. Besides, it also rejected double standard, saying there should be less confrontation and more cooperation.



During the past 100 years since the CPC was founded, it has made remarkable achievements in working for the wellbeing of the people and for national rejuvenation, leaving a glorious chapter of seeking human progress and building a community with a shared future for mankind in the history of human civilization.



China will still be firm in its international stance – to safeguard world peace and seek progress through cooperation, ensuring human rights with the benefits deriving from development. It will work with the rest of the world to make a new chapter of human rights.



