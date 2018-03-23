









English News China will help Africa soar to greater heights: Foreign Minister

By Huang Fahong from People's Daily - 23 Mars 2018

By Huang Fahong from People’s Daily China will give wings to China-Africa cooperation to help it soar to greater heights by aligning the Belt and Road Initiative with development strategies of African countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi promised on March 8th, stressing that China will always attach particular importance to the needs and interests of African countries.



Wang made the remarks at a press conference on China’s foreign policies and relations held on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress last Thursday.



He assured the profound and unbreakable friendship between China and Africa, quoting President Xi Jinping's statement that China and Africa are friends tested by adversity, and such friends must never be forgotten.



“No matter how the world may change or what others may say, the profound friendship between China and Africa will remain unbreakable, and China's promise of sincerity, real results, friendship and good faith will remain true,” the minister added.



As Africa's brother and partner, China will always attach particular importance to the needs and interests of African countries, he affirmed, stressing that Africa's concerns are China's concerns, and its priorities are China's priorities.



Africa faces the twin challenges of maintaining peace and security and of promoting development and revitalization, the minister said, vowing that China will, in response to its needs, step up mediation in regional flashpoints.



China will also enhance cooperation with African countries on unconventional security threats such as terrorism, piracy and natural disaster, and help them build capacity for ensuring their own peace and security, he added.



“In our new endeavor to build a global community with a shared future, Africa is an indispensable partner. China welcomes our African brothers and sisters to continue their ride on China's fast train of development,” Wang highlighted.



When asked about his expectations on the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit to be hosted by China this year, he said that the summit scheduled for September will bring together Chinese and African leaders again, 12 years after their last gathering in Beijing.



They will discuss China-Africa cooperation in the new era and focus on jointly advancing the Belt and Road Initiative and turning China and Africa into a community with a shared future, he expounded.



“By aligning the Belt and Road Initiative with the UN's 2030 Agenda, the AU's Agenda 2063 and the development strategies of individual African countries, we will give wings to China-Africa cooperation to help it soar to greater heights,” Wang said.



