Chinese company makes strides in BCI-enabled prosthetics

By peoplesdaily - 3 Mars 2025



"BCI technology holds immense potential in healthcare, rehabilitation, and next-generation human-computer interaction. We will accelerate our technological integration with AI, big data, and cloud computing, strengthen innovation, expand our product line, and offer personalized solutions, unlocking infinite possibilities for a better life," Han said.

By Dou Hao, People's Daily In Hangzhou's Yuhang district - part of Zhejiang province's sprawling tech corridor–engineers at BrainCo are redefining human-machine integration through neural interface breakthroughs. Their laboratory in China Artificial Intelligence Town recently showcased a compelling case study: 25-year-old Zhou Jian, who lost his right hand at 12, now manipulates a cognitive-controlled prosthetic with striking dexterity.



During a demonstration observed by this publication, Zhou's aluminum-alloy prosthesis peeled citrus and typed complex code with fluid precision matching his biological hand. The device interprets residual neuromuscular signals through machine learning algorithms, converting intention into motion. "Previous prosthetics were cosmetic deadweights," Zhou reflected while calibrating the bionic limb. "This feels like technological rebirth - reclaiming capabilities stolen by childhood trauma."

As Zhou concluded our interview by sketching landscape art with both hands, the distinction between organic and engineered capability became provocatively blurred - a quiet manifesto for China's patient, pragmatic brand of technological humanism.



For Zhou Jian, the once-daunting tasks of opening doors, carrying packages, and exchanging handshakes now flow with unconscious ease. During his high-speed rail commute, he instinctively assists fellow travelers struggling with oversized luggage–a role reversal he notes with quiet pride. "Years ago, I needed help managing my own bags," he reflects. "Today, I become the helper."



BrainCo founder Han Bicheng emphasizes their technological differentiator: "Our bionic hand employs non-invasive brain-computer interface technology–no cranial implants, no neurosurgery. This dramatically reduces medical risks compared to intracranial alternatives."



According to Han, BrainCo's research team has gone through thousands of iterations just to perfect the electrode material formulation and structural design.



BrainCo's smart bionic hand is now in mass production and priced at around 100,000 yuan ($13,792), only one-fifth to one-seventh the cost of similar imported products.



In BrainCo's innovation lab, engineers are refining the next generation of smart bionic hands. Prototypes undergoing trials boast pressure and temperature sensors designed to mimic human touch, enabling nuanced interactions–like conveying the warmth of a handshake–with unprecedented precision.



On a crisp morning in Hangzhou, 26-year-old Lin Yun laced his running shoes and set off for a jog. To passersby, he appeared an ordinary athlete, his stride fluid and assured. Few would notice the sleek prosthetic extending from his right thigh: a brain-controlled bionic leg, engineered to blend form and function.



His turnaround began with BrainCo's bionic limb, priced at just over 100,000 yuan (roughly one-fifth the cost of imported models). The device employs embedded sensors and machine-learning algorithms to analyze terrain and adjust hydraulic resistance in real time, mirroring natural joint movement. Under the guidance of rehabilitation experts, Lin retrained his gait, rebuilding strength and stability.



"Imagine feeling the wind rush past you again," Lin said, accelerating effortlessly during a sprint. "That's freedom."



Beyond walking, the prosthetic adapts to activities from rock climbing to surfing via customizable support modes. Lin now trains daily, his sights set on an audacious goal: summiting Mount Qomolangma without assistance. "This isn't about overcoming disability," he said. "It's about redefining what's possible."



As BrainCo's prototypes advance, such stories underscore a shifting landscape–one where technology bridges not just physical gaps, but lost dreams.



In recent years, BrainCo has actively collaborated with Chinese federations and foundations for disabled persons to provide smart bionic hands and legs at significantly reduced prices, or even free of charge, to eligible individuals.



