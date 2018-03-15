Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
English News

Chinese peacekeeping helicopters complete UN transport mission


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 15 Mars 2018 modifié le 15 Mars 2018 - 16:16

By Li Yingyan from People’s Daily

A pilot of the Chinese peacekeeping helicopter detachment is in peacekeeping operation. (Photo by the Chinese peacekeeping helicopter detachment)
China’s first peacekeeping helicopter detachment concluded the transport of soldiers and cargos of the Senegalese peacekeeping infantry battalion affiliated to the Sector North of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) on March 4.

It is reported that the Chinese helicopters, to conduct the mission for troop rotation, shall fly over the rebel-controlled areas in South Sudan, where UN peacekeeping helicopters were once attacked. The Chinese helicopters of the detachment flew nearly 150 hours, transporting about 40 tons of cargos and 800 Senegalese peacekeepers in total.

China has grown into the largest source of peacekeeping personnel among the permanent members of the UN Security Council and the second largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping budget since joining UN peacekeeping operations in 1990.

Helicopters usually play a significant role in various peacekeeping operations because of its quick transit of personnel at lower risks than conventional transport vehicles.

