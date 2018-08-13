Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Commentary: US-initiated trade war damages international rules


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 13 Août 2018 modifié le 13 Août 2018 - 18:16

It is especially obvious in economy and trade. By withdrawing from Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement, renegotiating on the North American Free Trade Agreement, and initiating the Section 201, 232 and 301 investigations, the US is forcing its trade partners to sacrifice themselves just to “make America great again”.


By Wu Qiuyu

Commentary: US-initiated trade war damages international rules
Washington is on one hand waving the tariff stick to pressure and blackmail China, while on the other hand threatening to withdraw from international groups in pursuit of its own interests. Like a bull on rage, today’s Uncle Sam is trampling upon international rules and damaging the current global trade system and economic globalization.

The White House unreasonably requested China to reduce hundreds of billions of US dollars of trade deficits, despite of the truth that China is seeing a large decline in the ratio of the current account surplus in its GDP and continuing to expand openness and lower tariffs. China has already become a market economy, but the US ignored the fact and even declared that China’s countermeasures are unreasonable.

The US also made troubles within the World Trade Organization (WTO), saying it has been treated unequally and suffering losses in global trade. It even threatened to quit the organization.
What the US did has cast shadow on the international trade, and its practices revealed the country’s philosophy to exploit what’s useful and abandon the rest.

In recent years, the US has privatized international rules and did whatever it wanted in an arbitrary manner. The country, for instance, changed and upgraded global trade and investment rules just to protect its own core competitiveness.

In addition, it raised thresholds in intellectual property, investor-country dispute settlement, and trade services to tailor for its own profits, and made more self-oriented international trade rules to keep its advantages and guarantee that the development of global economic governance still serves American interests.

Let’s just say that the US acquired these favorable conditions and advantages through multilateral negotiations under the current international economic and trade orders, but the “American first” strategy is totally going against the global trade rules.

The so-called “America first” is nothing but merely egoism, as well as supremacy-supported bully practice that challenges multilateral cooperation and global rules. The proposal of the “America first” is the start of the US violation of international rules.

In a word, the strategy aims to abandon current rules and put domestic laws above international laws, which means the US can replace global trade dispute settlement mechanism with unilateral move.

It is especially obvious in economy and trade. By withdrawing from Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement, renegotiating on the North American Free Trade Agreement, and initiating the Section 201, 232 and 301 investigations, the US is forcing its trade partners to sacrifice themselves just to “make America great again”.

Such concept, which is seemingly maximizing US interests, will only weaken the leadership and influence of the US in the international community, and fail to solve the problems of the country. It will also slow the world economy.

US international trade expert Steve Suranovic once warned that the international rules are on the edge of collapse and the common interests would disappear if other countries stop cooperating with the US, and the “America first” may devolve into “everyone last”.

Driven by the “America first” strategy, the former initiator, designer, and advocate for international rules has now become a total breaker, objector and subverter. Such turnabout is not arbitrariness, but supremacy.

According to incomplete statistics, the Trump administration launched 94 investigations into alleged unfair trading practices from dozens of countries over the past year, up 81 percent year on year.

The report on WTO dispute adjudication also indicated that the US is so far the largest rule breaker which was involved in 2/3 of the violations the multilateral body has ever seen.

In addition, the US also held hostage the nomination of the WTO appellate body, leading to a breakdown of dispute-settlement mechanism and endangering the multilateral trading system.

From a historical perspective, economic globalization is an objective demand for social productivity development and a natural result of scientific innovation. It is injecting strong impetus to global economic growth, promoting the flow of goods and capital, and accelerating the progress of technology and civilization. Each economy has been more or less integrated into the global industrial and value chains, depending on each other.

The current multilateral economic and trade rules serve as a foundation for global trade. The cake of global wealth growth will be made bigger if each party abides the rules, otherwise the prosperity and development of the world will be hurt.

The repeated mistakes of the US unilateral practices are the largest threat against the global industrial chain and value chain, and are being resisted and condemned by more and more countries.

Without the international rules, the US will not only fail to achieve the so-called “America first”, but also make the world go back to a state of isolation and destroy the hard-won process of globalization.


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Lundi 13 Août 2018 - 17:10 US farmers face risk of losing Chinese market: official

Lundi 13 Août 2018 - 15:10 China stays calm in second round of trade dispute with US

Lundi 13 Août 2018 - 10:05 Kubuqi sets example for desertification control

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 12/08/2018

Tchad : liste des admis d'office au baccalauréat 2018

Tchad : liste des admis d'office au baccalauréat 2018

Tchad : les résultats du baccalauréat dévoilés Tchad : les résultats du baccalauréat dévoilés 12/08/2018

Populaires

Tchad : liste des admis d'office au baccalauréat 2018

12/08/2018

Baccalauréat : la seconde série des épreuves écrites débute dans 5 jours

13/08/2018

Tchad : 120 têtes de boeufs exigées pour compenser la mort d'un bouvier

13/08/2018
Vidéo à la Une
N'djamena : défilé militaire à la place de la Nation pour le 11 août
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/08/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

À ces alimentaires sans conscience

À ces alimentaires sans conscience

Afrique : réconciliation Éthiopie-Érythrée ou l'effet boule de neige ! Afrique : réconciliation Éthiopie-Érythrée ou l'effet boule de neige ! 07/08/2018 - ALLATCHI Yaya

ANALYSE - 01/08/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ?

N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ?

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement 24/07/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 12/08/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

Le Saint-Siège fait une mise au point qui déroute les dirigeants algériens et les terropolisariens

Le Saint-Siège fait une mise au point qui déroute les dirigeants algériens et les terropolisariens

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad 22/07/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.