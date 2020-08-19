Coronavirus – Africa: Protecting Children from Violence in the Time of COVID-19: Disruptions in prevention and response services

As daily lives and communities are upended by COVID-19, concern is mounting that children’s exposure to violence may increase. Children with a history of abuse may find themselves even more vulnerable – both at home and online – and may experience more frequent and severe acts of violence. Others may be victimized for the first […]

