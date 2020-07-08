Coronavirus – Libya: Speech by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Libya at the UN Security Council (Video conference)

By Heiko Maas Mr Secretary-General, Colleagues, Excellencies, Ladies and gentlemen, Six months have passed since the Berlin Conference on Libya. In those six months, COVID-19 has turned the world upside down. While doctors and patients on all continents were fighting to save human lives, hospitals in Libya were being bombed. While the whole world closed […]

By Heiko Maas Mr Secretary-General, Colleagues, Excellencies, Ladies and gentlemen, Six months have passed since the Berlin Conferen...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...